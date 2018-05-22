Castle siege: who will be victors?

Visitors to Arundel over the bank holiday weekend will be transported back to 1474 as the French attempt to wrest the castle from the English.

Authentic 15th century combat techniques combining hand-to-hand combat with awe-inspiring cannon displays will be on show during a three-day siege re-enactment.

The annual event, featuring a series of plot twists and an outcome which is yet to be revealed, will take place between Saturday and Monday.

Castle manager Stephen Manion said: “The castle siege is always a highlight of our open season and this year won’t be any different.

“Having so many talented historical interpreters in the grounds at once really brings history to life and gives a real sense of what the castle may have been like in the 15th century.

“The siege itself is a truly thrilling event – I’m usually just as excited as the visitors to find out who will win.”

Away from the smoke and noise of the battlefield, a tented encampment will be set up across the castle’s Upper Lawns, with all the sights and sounds of 15th century life.

Guests will be able to meet craftsmen, leather workers, armourers, cooks and even apothecaries within the encampment, with opportunities to learn how their work contributed to success in the field of combat. A professional storyteller will also be on hand, telling medieval stories of times gone by. These tales, which span many centuries, are the perfect way to complement the Key Stage 1-3 curriculum, while also engaging and entertaining younger visitors.

The siege is one of the largest events of the year, bringing together not just the Raven Tor Living History Group, but also The Wessex Medieval Alliance and The Company of St Barbara.

Visit www.arundelcastle.org for more details.