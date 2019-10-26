Cars, walls, signs and shops in Steyning sprayed with graffiti

Vandals have gone on a graffiti spraying spree in Steyning.

Residents found cars, walls, signs and shopfronts around the town had been scribbled on sometime yesterday evening.

Graffiti in Steyning. Photo by Lucy Judd

Among the targets was the sign for the library in Church Street, Steyning.

One resident also had her car bonnet scrawled over.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

