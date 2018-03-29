Care home resident with a love of fashion gets new job – aged 85

A chance friendship struck between a Steyning care home resident and a tailor has resulted in an unexpected job offer.

Val Lynch, 85, was first introduced to award-winning stylist Igor Srzic-Cartledge when she and her fellow residents at Croft Meadow care home were invited to his tailor shop, Dandylion Style, on Steyning’s High Street, to enjoy lunch.

The luncheons are now a monthly outing for residents and during one of them Igor recognised Val’s interest and knowledge in fashion and retail, so much so that he offered her the opportunity to volunteer in his shop.

Val enjoyed her first day, which consisted of stocktaking and discussing sales techniques with Igor. Val, who has lived at the Shaw healthcare-run home since 2015, used to work for C&A training new cashiers across the company’s UK stores. She said: “I loved the experience and always stayed in the best hotels. My favourite was the Holiday Inn in Plymouth.”

Igor said: “I really wanted to help Val get back into something she had enjoyed in the past, and help her feel valued for those years of expertise. It’s great to have someone to bounce ideas around with and to help in practical ways around the store. Helping Val and the other ladies to enjoy themselves is a great way of giving something back.”