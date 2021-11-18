Car rolls over on A27 in Worthing

Emergency services responded to a crash on the A27 in Worthing this afternoon (Thursday, November 18).

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 2:52 pm

A car was pictured on its side near the Lyons Farm retail park, shortly before 2pm.

According to South East Coast Ambulance Service, crews attended the scene but 'no one required hospital treatment'.

According to an eye-witness, heavy traffic was building in the area.

A car was pictured on its side near the Lyons Farm retail park. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Traffic sources have reported long queues on A27 eastbound from A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) to the Lyons Farm retail park).

