Car rolls over on A27 in Worthing
Emergency services responded to a crash on the A27 in Worthing this afternoon (Thursday, November 18).
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 2:52 pm
A car was pictured on its side near the Lyons Farm retail park, shortly before 2pm.
According to South East Coast Ambulance Service, crews attended the scene but 'no one required hospital treatment'.
According to an eye-witness, heavy traffic was building in the area.
Traffic sources have reported long queues on A27 eastbound from A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) to the Lyons Farm retail park).