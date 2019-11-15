Car ‘in collision with wall’ in Worthing

The emergency services are at the scene after a car was ‘in collision with a wall’ in Worthing.

The incident took place in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 11.42am, a police spokesman confirmed.

Emergency services at the scene

The driver was ‘conscious and breathing’ and was taken to hospital for checks, police said.

Officers remain at the scene.

SEE MORE: Battery plans and solar farms creating a buzz

Do these pictures show what Worthing can expect from new French restaurant?

Shoreham Holmbush collision: Local woman dies after accident at roundabout