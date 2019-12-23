Car flips onto its side after collision in residential Lancing street

A car has flipped onto its side after a collision in a residential Lancing street.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were called to Sompting Road in Lancing at 4.17pm this afternoon to a two-vehicle collision.

The scene in Sompting Road

Pictures from the scene show a large car on its side and the road closed off by police.

The fire service spokesman said the crews, from Worthing Fire Station, remained on the scene and warned the public to avoid the area.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.