A car collided with a shop in Sussex earlier today.

The collision, which happened in Rottingdean High Street at about 11am, blocked the road both ways.

Police and fire crews were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called at 10:34 to reports of an RTC on Rottingdean High Street. One car had hit a building. Crews from Rottingdean attended and carried out scene safety. The incident was handed over to Sussex Police. No persons were trapped."

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in East Sussex. Picture: Annabel Tarrant