Car catches fire after colliding with Worthing traffic light

The emergency services were called to the scene of a single car collision in Worthing yesterday evening.

Firefighters, police and the ambulance service attended the incident in Brighton Road by the junction of Windsor Road at 6.35pm.

Firefighters at the scene

Photos from the scene show a car had collided with a traffic light before catching fire.

One fire engine used two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel and one dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire, a spokesman confirmed.

