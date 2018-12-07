Car auctions raise £34,000 for Sussex children's hospice

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) has exceeded all expectations by raising an incredible £34,000 for The Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice during its 2018 annual vehicle auctions.

In the process, the independent auction house has surpassed the £130,000 fundraising milestone since its inaugural auction for the children’s charity in 2011 – all thanks to the south coast motor trade.

This year, SVA hosted two auctions – integrated within car and commercial vehicle sales - and received fantastic support from the region’s motor trade with donations from Yeomans Group, Tates Group, Caffyns Group, Dinnages, Frosts4cars, Harwoods, Newton Honda, Dees Croydon, Southern Motor Group and Vanfair Ltd. Support was also received from Enterprise Rent-A-Car and NextGear Capital Ltd. More than 24 cars were donated to the auctions, with five coming direct from the general public.

Alongside the grand total, more than 14 hours of day care and 15 hours use of the hydrotherapy pool at Chestnut Tree House were pledged during the two auctions.

Catherine Stone, SVA’s dealership sales manager who has led the campaign since SVA began supporting the Chestnut Tree House in 2011, said ‘We would like to say a heart-felt thank you to all of our suppliers who donated auction lots and to our incredible buyers who dug deep, showing incredible generosity.

‘Once again we are totally overwhelmed and humbled at the support we have received - it is way beyond any expectations we had.’

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said, ‘We are incredibly grateful to Shoreham Vehicle Auctions and their clients and customers for their continued support and generosity in donating auction lots and raising funds at their Charity Car Auction.

‘We need to raise £6,850 every day to pay for all the specialist care services provided by Chestnut Tree House – both at the hospice and in families’ own homes – so support like this is invaluable. The amount raised at the Charity Car Auction will pay for five days of all care services at the hospice, which is amazing. Thank you.’

Having first opened its doors in 2003, The Chestnut Tree House currently cares for 300 life-limited children, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes. The hospice offers several types of support which includes end of life care, psychological and bereavement support, and short-break care.