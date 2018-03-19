Calls for more parking spaces to help regenerate Lancing

The key to the regeneration of Lancing is creating more parking spaces in the village centre, Liberal Democrat campaigners have said.

A spokesman for Lancing and Sompting Liberal Democrats said that, at present, parking spaces in the village are full at busy times.

The group believe more parking could be provided on the eastern edge of Monks Recreation Ground, with access from Crabtree Lane if more direct access from North Road is not possible.

Former parish councillor Steve Creed said: “I put the Monks Rec parking plan to the public when I won the byelection to Lancing Parish Council in August 2015.

“The Lib Dems believe there is strong public support for their parking proposals.”

The campaigners are calling on Lancing Parish Council to incorporate the parking proposals into their design for a transformed Monks Recreation Ground – which is currently out for public consultation.

The group has previously called for new public toilets in the village centre.

Both measures would contribute to the regeneration of Lancing – which the group say is necessary to retain current customers and to attract new residents ‘if and when large expansion takes place at New Monks Farm and West Sompting’.

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: “The public consultation period on the regeneration of Monks Recreation Ground is still ongoing.

“The whole community still has the opportunity to add their views and ideas about the current high level design, which will then be considered by the Parish multi-agency working group.”

The master plan for the Monks Rec Improvement Project, produced by Lancing Parish Council, is available to view here.

Read more: Calls for a new public toilet in Lancing

Revealed: New design for recreation ground in Lancing