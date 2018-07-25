Cafés and restaurants in Worthing thrive as heatwave continues

The continuing heatwave has seen our town’s cafes and restaurants thrive as residents and visitors seek a spot to bask in the sunshine.

Andy Sparsis, chairman of the Worthing Hospitality Federation and the founder of Proto Restaurants which owns Worthing eateries The Fish Factory, The Fat Greek Taverna and Food, said: “We have been busier, we have done really well and staff have enjoyed it.

“The weather has been great for the town – we had a terrible January and snow in March.

“Cafés and restaurants with outside seating and views have been much busier.

“Places that replicate a more Mediterranean culture do a lot better in this kind of environment.”

Mr Sparsis said he had even seen people swimming in the sea as late as 9pm.

Crucially, he said the hot weather had ‘reminded residents of what our town can be like’ – a realisation which would outlive the heatwave.

“Residents all of a sudden realise how lucky they are to live by the sea,” he said.

“It’s awoken Worthing into realising it’s a fantastic town and we have some brilliant facilities.

“It will make us busier, more people will move here which will help businesses.”

Lindsay Midali, events and markets manager at the Town Centre Initiative, agreed: “The traders, the cafes and restaurants are really happy about it, they seem to be busy as ever.

“The ice cream vans have got queues of people.”

However she said the shops have been ‘a bit quiet’ as residents choose to spend their time outside.

A line-up of events organised by the Town Centre Initiative has been aiming to reverse this trend and on Saturday an Elvis lookalike and the Brighton Jivers performed in Montague Place, attracting dozens residents to the high street.

“There was a really feelgood feel about town,” Mrs Midali said.

“Everyone seems to be happier when the sun is out.”

