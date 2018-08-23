Your chance to nominate the best hair and beauty experts in Portsmouth and Sussex

The Southern Hair and Beauty Awards aim to recognise, reward and celebrate the talent within the hair and beauty sector in Portsmouth and across Sussex.

We are looking for nominations from a diverse cross section of the hair and beauty industry, celebrating those who have just started out in the business right through to those who have dedicated their lives to the sector.

The hair and beauty awards

These awards started two years ago when The News Hair and Beauty and the ETC Hair and Beauty Awards joined forces, making the Southern Hair and Beauty Awards the largest hair and beauty awards of its kind along the South East coast.

This is a chance for stylists and beauticians to raise their profile across the three counties, with entries coming from Portsmouth in the west to Eastbourne in the east and up to Crawley.

Once all the nominations are in – the deadline is Saturday, October 6, 2018 – those nominated and shortlisted will be invited to a fabulous awards ceremony held at Fontwell Park Racecourse in Arundel on Saturday, November 17.

No matter what level you are or how large or small your business, there is a category for you. We wish you the best of luck!

The categories

Junior Stylist of the Year – this award will recognise a salon junior who has excelled through hard work and passion, with two to four years salon experience.

Colour Technician of the Year – the winner will be someone who has proved to be an outstanding colour technician who has a minimum of two years salon experience.

Gents’ Hairdresser/Barber of the Year – we are looking for someone with a minimum of two years experience who has true vision, ambition, and the willingness to succeed in the world of male grooming.

Hair Stylist of the Year – the winner will have a minimum of two years experience and will be someone who is an imaginative and creative stylist of female heads of hair.

Hair Styling Specialist of the Year – this is open to any hairdresser who demonstrates a high level in the art of hairdressing.

Hair Salon of the Year – Sponsored by The Good Salon Guide – this award recognises businesses which have been trading for more than 18 months and can demonstrate the importance of continued client growth, retention and innovation.

Beauty Therapist of the Year – we want to celebrate the work of an individual who goes over and above normal standards within the field of beauty.

Nail Technician of the Year – the winner will be someone with solid training and product knowledge.

Beauty Salon of the Year – Sponsored by The Permanent Makeup Training Academy – the winning salon will be a business which has been trading for more than 18 months and can demonstrate the importance of continued client growth, retention and innovation.

Training Centre of Excellence Award – this is open to colleges, salons, and individuals who train the future stars within the industry.

Apprentice of the Year – this is open to any apprentice/trainee with less than two years experience who has gone that extra mile and exceeded the expectations of their trainer.

Lifetime Achievement – the award winner is chosen by the judges, although any suggestions will be considered from nominations for this category.

For more information and to nominate someone for an award, visit www.southernhairandbeautyawards.co.uk

Here are the winners from the JP South Hair and Beauty Awards 2017