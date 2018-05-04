Worthing trio hope to repeat business success with Shoreham bar

Three life-long friends, who drew on their respective backgrounds in the cruise, brewery and luxury hotel industries to launch two successful pubs in Worthing, are hoping to repeat their wining formula in Shoreham.

Brothers Matt and Tim Taylor and friend Darren Gearing plan to open the Tap House, on the site of the former Beach House restaurant in Shoreham’s East Street, at the beginning of June.

Darren said: “It’s exciting times. We’ve done really well here in Worthing.

“We’re really upbeat about Shoreham. It’s a great location.

“It’s been overwhelming the amount of people who are stopping to ask questions during construction – the curiosity factor is high.”

Local ales, good wines and an extensive gin menu will be offered at the bar once the refurbishment is complete, as well as ‘good quality food’ from gourmet burgers to mussels.

The trio, who run the Corner House Pub in Worthing’s High Street and The Beach House in Worthing’s Marine Parade, said their Shoreham bar will share a similar ethos.

“We try to be very ethical,” said Darren. “We pay everyone above minimum wage, we try to use 90 per cent local suppliers, we try to make almost everything on the premises.”

Like their Worthing pubs, the Shoreham business will allow dogs, permit children up until 7pm and will offer a twenty per cent discount for NHS employees. “We try to be part of the local community,” said Darren. “And because of that, the crowd we seem to attract is a nice mix.”

The group met while growing up in Brighton and played rugby together before they went their seperate ways, each living abroad for more than a decade in places as far flung as Asia and the Carribean.

But they reunited years later in Worthing and, five years ago, opened The Beach House in Marine Parade, Worthing – followed by the Corner House three years ago.

Matt said: “When we opened, Worthing had very little offering.

“A lot of people moved here to start families from London or Brighton and they were used to a certain standard.

“The response we got when we opened The Beach House was amazing.

“As the demographic changes, more and more places are opening.

“Worthing’s got it’s own nightlife now.

“There are quite a few restaurants, a few more watering holes.

“It’s also occurring in Shoreham and we want to be part of that scene.

“Shoreham is a lovely town, it’s really on the change.”

Visit the Tap House Shoreham website to find out more