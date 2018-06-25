Worthing salon owner launches new branch in Shoreham

A Worthing salon owner is hoping to repeat her business success with the opening of a second venture in Shoreham.

Sonia Martin, who has run La Belle in Brighton Road, Worthing, for eight years, has opened a second branch in Shoreham High Street.

She said of the new site: “It’s a lovely location with great views.”

She said she decided to open a second branch after running out of space at the Worthing site.

The new salon in Shoreham will also be home to a beauty training academy, where students will be able to gain diplomas in a variety of different courses.

At the official opening of the new salon, which was held on Thursday, staff handed out goodie bags, cupcakes and Prosecco and collected funds towards the Dogs Trust Shoreham.

