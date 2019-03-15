Created with Sketch.
editorial image

Worthing’s developments: See the ongoing projects and how the town could look in the near future

The face of Worthing is ever-changing, with millions of pounds invested over the last few years on residential and commercial developments.

Here is a run down of some of the ongoing developments in the town and a glimpse at how it could look in the future.

Plans to replace the Aquarena in Brighton Road with apartments were approved in January 2017. Demolition began in November that year.

1. Bayside Apartments, Brighton Road

Plans to replace the Aquarena in Brighton Road with apartments were approved in January 2017. Demolition began in November that year.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Bayside Apartments will consist of 141 one, two and three bedroom homes and are expected to be finished in 2020.

2. Bayside Apartments, Brighton Road

Bayside Apartments will consist of 141 one, two and three bedroom homes and are expected to be finished in 2020.
atex.scriptmanager
ugc
Buy a Photo
The vacant Teville Gate was finally demolished in 2018 after a 20-year development saga

3. Teville Gate, Teville Road

The vacant Teville Gate was finally demolished in 2018 after a 20-year development saga
Google Streetview
Buy a Photo
Developer Mosaic revealed plans for 378 homes, an 83-bed hotel, gym and supermarket in February this year.

4. Teville Gate, Teville Road

Developer Mosaic revealed plans for 378 homes, an 83-bed hotel, gym and supermarket in February this year.
Mosaic
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6