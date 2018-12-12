Worthing firm The Protein Ball Co. wins 2018 Product Excellence Award

Protein balls made by a Worthing company are officially one of the best food products in the UK, having won a 2018 Product Excellence Award from The Caterer.

The Protein Ball Co. won the special diet award for its peanut butter protein balls, which are hand rolled at its factory in Southdownview Way.

Founders of The Protein Ball Co. Matt and Hayley Hunt, front, with the team outside their headquarters in Worthing. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks171097-1

The family firm, which was set up in Matt and Hayley Hunt in October 2015, beat off strong competition from some large businesses.

Matt said: “We are over the moon to receive this award. We work hard to produce a range of the highest-quality protein ball products that cater for so many special dietary needs, from vegan and gluten free to kosher and halal.

“Picking up an award in this category means we are really hitting the spot with products that meet the needs of customers today.”

The Caterer’s annual awards recognise excellence and innovation in food, drink and equipment products within the hospitality sector.

The other finalists in the special diet category were Booker for the Chef’s Larder premium extra chunky gourmet chips (gluten free) and Paramount 21 for its luxury veggie burger.

Awards host Lisa Jenkins, products and suppliers editor, said: “It’s an honour to present these awards to suppliers and manufacturers at the top of their game.

“They don’t always get the attention or credit they deserve and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of the passion, commitment and drive in this sector.”

