Worthing bridal shop goes into administration, blaming 'depleted footfall'

A Worthing bridal shop has gone into administration.

According to Companies House, Opulence & Grace in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, went into administration on January 10.

Opulence & Grace in Broadwater Street West, Worthing

Kenneth Touhey from Insolvency and Recovery Limited. based in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, was appointed as administrator on the same day.

He said trading losses had been incurred by the company in recent months due to 'a depletion of footfall' in the area and the rise of online bridal retailers.

He said no redundancies had been made, and the business would 'continue to trade for the foreseeable future in the hope of selling the business as a going concern'.

For those customers who had paid deposits, Kenneth said the administration team had tried to fulfil those orders with the suppliers.

While he said some customers had followed that path, others who paid on credit card had recouped the deposits and decided to shop elsewhere.

To all other customers, he said: "You are free to walk into the store and buy anything that is there, to take advantage of the discounts that are on offer."

Opening hours are:

Monday 10am–5pm

Tuesday Closed

Wednesday 10am–5pm

Thursday 10am–5pm

Friday 10am–5pm

Saturday 9:30am–5:30pm

Sunday Closed