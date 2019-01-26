Worthing branches of home and hardware store close

Two Worthing branches of a home and hardware store chain have been closed.

A sign has been placed on the door of Bunce’s Home Hardware in Portland Road, Worthing, announcing ‘this branch is now closed’.

Bunces in Worthing's Portland Road

Bunce’s branch in the Hambridge Trading Estate, Willowbrook Road in Worthing, has a similar sign in the window.

The news comes days after it was announced that Bunce’s store in Storrington had been closed.

Bunce’s owns several stores in Sussex, including in Horsham, Littlehampton, Steyning and Lewes.

The Herald has approached the company for a comment.

The sign in the window of Bunce's Portland Road branch

Bunces in Willowbrook Road, Worthing. Photo by Jake Purches