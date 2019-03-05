Woodman Arms pub next to A27 suddenly closes

The Woodman Arms pub next to the A27 has suddenly closed.

According to a message left on the Angmering pub's answer machine, the business closed last month.

The Woodman Arms in Angmering. Picture: Google Maps

The message said: "Unfortunately, the pub ceased trading on Monday, February 17.

"The pub is temporarily closed and on the market for sale.

"If you are interested in the sale of the pub, please go to the Fuller's website for more details.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

In June last year, the managing director of a catering company which suddenly ceased trading said he had recently launched a business venture at the Woodman Arms.

At the time, he said: “I have gone into business with another couple, who have provided the finance and business acumen to take the pub on, leaving me to focus on my areas of expertise – catering and hospitality."