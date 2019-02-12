Virgin Atlantic seeks apprentices to work at Crawley hanger

Virgin Atlantic is inviting applications for its 2019 engineering apprenticeship scheme.

Successful candidates will initially be based at Virgin Atlantic’s Hangar in Crawley before spending ten months at a state-of-the-art training facility in Gloucestershire.

Virgin Atlantic is inviting applications for its engineering apprenticeship scheme

The final 24 months of the programme sees apprentices based at Heathrow or Gatwick.

Phil Maher, executive vice president of operations at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Our engineering department is the linchpin of our entire operations team and that’s why it’s so important that we invest in upcoming talent.

“Today’s apprentices are our future leaders and we’re committed to the learning and development of our new recruits.

“Our apprenticeship programme is a fantastic opportunity for budding recruits to kick-start their career in aviation and I look forward to welcoming our future candidates on board soon.”

See also:

Gatwick Airport invites applications for apprentice engineer jobs

The 7 Crawley town centre sites that are ‘key opportunities for development’

Latest crime figures for Crawley’s neighbourhoods - how does your area rate?

Major supermarket chain opens in Crawley town centre creating 26 jobs

What’s all the building work in Crawley town centre? Here’s all you need to know

Gatwick Airport through the decades in pictures

Crawley’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

Rebecca Hoiback, who is currently in her second year of the apprenticeship, said: “Joining the Virgin Atlantic family and choosing to become an engineer was the best decision I’ve ever made. The apprenticeship is so varied, one day I’ll be in a classroom and the next I’ll be assisting with a real aircraft engine change – I’d definitely recommend it to anyone thinking about applying!”

The three year programme will see apprentices working on long haul aircraft such as the 787 and the A350, which is set to join Virgin Atlantic’s fleet from August.

The programme will culminate in an EASA Part 66 Category A licence along with the opportunity to apply for a permanent role with the airline.

Potential candidates can apply here: