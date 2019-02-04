Trevor Povey explores industrial heritage at Southwick Society Heritage Talk

Past and present industries along the south coast will be explored at the next Southwick Society Heritage Talk.

Trevor Povey, a popular local historian, will be talking about jobs and the products people have made in the industrial landscape between Brighton and Worthing.

Hundreds of people in Shoreham and Southwick were employed in occupations such as shipwrights, ship chandlers, sailmakers, sawyers, anchor smiths, blacksmiths and rope makers SUS-170410-161838003

Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: “Over the centuries, the area has been known for a large range of industries, including shipbuilding, railway engineering, brick making, electricity generation, gas production, brewing, aircraft building and much more.

“Trevor will be looking at the kinds of jobs people did and do, the goods they produced, who made them and where.

“He will be looking at our industrial past and the landscapes it has left behind.

“He will also talk about the new industries which replaced those which have been lost.”

The Heritage Talk, Industrial Landscapes Between Brighton and Worthing, will be presented by Trevor Povey at Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street, Southwick, on Monday, February 11, at 7.30pm.

Admission is £4, £2 for Southwick Society members.

