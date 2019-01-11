Sussex winery to double in size as it announces merger

A Sussex winery is to double in size following an announcement that it has merged with neighbouring vineyard Pookchurch.

Bolney Wine Estate, in Foxhole Lane, Bolney, which offers guided tours and tastings, described the merger as a ‘big step forward’ in its plans to put still English wine on the map at home and globally.

Bolney Wine Estate is to double in size following an announcement that it has merged with neighbouring vineyard Pookchurch. Sam Linter and David Wood are pictured

The newly enlarged vineyard will see 104 acres planted with Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Bacchus, Pinot Menuier and Chardonnay, following the addition of the neighbouring 67-acre Pookchurch estate in Cuckfield.

Pookchurch, in Deeks Lane, is expected to produce an additional 200 tonnes of grapes for the estate.

A spokesman said: “The merger signifies an ambitious shift in the Bolney Wine Estate’s ascent within the English wine industry.

“Further to this, Bolney Wine Estate is currently approaching the completion of a new winery this February, harnessing new technology to increase production capacity to over 300,000 bottles by 2022.

“Throughout 2019, the vineyard will additionally focus on developing the estate to welcome a greater number of guests to the vineyard.”

Sam Linter, managing director and lead winemaker at Bolney Wine Estate, said: “Merging with Pookchurch’s vineyard has strengthened our business for the future. We’re really pleased to be formally one team.

“Both Bolney Wine Estate and Pookchurch vineyard share the same outstanding sandstone soils and aspect so there is a lot of potential for new single vineyard wines.

“It’s also an opportunity to increase research, development and benefit from greater economies of scale across the larger vineyard. We are now a significant rural business and employer in the local community”.

David Wood, Pookchurch founder, added: “Bolney Wine Estate’s passion and culture are the perfect fit for Pookchurch. We’re delighted to be part of such a renowned brand and dynamic business.

“This is really exciting period of growth for us, by combining our vineyards we are in a powerful position to grow the brand and facilities across the estate. The merger firmly puts us within the top 10 of English Wine brands”.

Bolney Wine Estate has been making award-winning English wines at its Sussex estate for more than 40 years.

