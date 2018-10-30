Sussex-based hotelier wins national award for his work at Georgian House

Hotelier Adam Rowledge has been recognised for his passion, commitment to his team and significant contribution to the industry over the past year.

Adam, chairman of the Sussex branch of the Institute of Hospitality, was named Independent Hotelier at the Independent Hotel Show Award 2018 for his work as general manager of the five-star Georgian House in Pimlico.

He started his career at Hotel Du Vin in Wimbledon in 2007, then became front-of-house manager at Hand Picked Hotels’ Nutfield Priory Hotel and Spa in Redhill before moving to South Lodge Hotel in Lower Beeding in March 2011 and then Bannatyne Spa Hotel in Hastings.

Since becoming general manager of Georgian House in 2015, Adam has taken charge of a £2million refurbishment, innovatively expanded its guest offering and achieved five-star status for the Grade II-listed property.

Adam, who lives in East Preston, said: “I’m honoured to win, especially as the shortlist was made up of so many amazing hoteliers.

“I’m blown away by all the support from the industry and couldn’t have done this without my team and Serena von der Heyde, who have given me the opportunity to do the things that have allowed me to be recognised by the industry.”

Georgian House has been a family treasure for more than 160 years.

It was built in 1851 by William Chinnery Mitchell, under the instruction of Thomas Cubitt.

Current co-owner Serena, William’s great-great-granddaughter, took over the running of Georgian House when she was 19 years old, when the hotel had two stars and 28 guest bedrooms.

Today, this elegant property has five-star guest accommodation status, 63 individually-designed guest rooms, five apartments and the world-famous Wizard Chamber.

