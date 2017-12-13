Shoreham store welcomes customers from far and wide

Customers came from all over the south visited Shoreham Knitting and Needlecraft to celebrate its 45th anniversary and Rowan Flagship status.

The East Street shop hosted an autumn/winter showcase on Friday and designer Martin Storey was the special guest on Saturday.

He signed copies of his books, including his new AW17 titles Journeyman, Easy Cable Knits and Learn to Knit Cables, and took time to chat with customers, before picking the winning ticket in the Rowan anniversary draw.

Owner Monica Hardman said: “Customers came from all over the south to visit our shop and meet Martin Storey.”