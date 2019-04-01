Shoreham’s new Cereal Monster Cafe ‘very well received’

Rachelle Santer, from The Cereal Monster Cafe, said: “We had a fabulous and fun opening day and it was very well received by Shoreham.” Read more: Pop-up cereal café The Cereal Monster set to open in Shoreham
The Cereal Monster Cafe opened in Shoreham on Sunday and as it was Mother’s Day, every mum was given a free Coco Pops hot chocolate. The new pop-up cereal café is at Auntie Sarah’s, in High Street, and it will be running on Sundays from 9am to 6pm and Wednesdays from 3pm to 6pm.
