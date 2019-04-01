Created with Sketch.
Cereals from all over the world, exotic and sugary flavours, milkshakes and toppings are all on offer

Shoreham’s new Cereal Monster Cafe ‘very well received’

The Cereal Monster Cafe opened in Shoreham on Sunday and as it was Mother’s Day, every mum was given a free Coco Pops hot chocolate. The new pop-up cereal café is at Auntie Sarah’s, in High Street, and it will be running on Sundays from 9am to 6pm and Wednesdays from 3pm to 6pm.

Rachelle Santer, from The Cereal Monster Cafe, said: “We had a fabulous and fun opening day and it was very well received by Shoreham.” Read more: Pop-up cereal café The Cereal Monster set to open in Shoreham

For �3.50, you can choose up to three scoops of any cereal, choose your milk and choose a topping
The Cereal Monster pop-up will be running on Sundays and Wednesdays
The first customers
Some of the tasty toppings available
