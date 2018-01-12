Shoreham Port expands its team

Three new members of staff have started work at Shoreham Port as the authority continues to expand its team.

A significant employer in the area, the port has filled a host of interesting roles in recent months.

Estate cleaner Kevin Smith

Nicky Goldsbrough, director of corporate services, said: “We are delighted to be able to build on the skills and expertise that we already have in place and are pleased that all the new starters are settling in well.

“We are optimistic that the expansion of our team will only add to the value we provide our customers and stakeholders going forward.”

Max Bearham has started in engineering, working on building maintenance. He will be responsible for maintaining the infrastructure, including the tenanted buildings.

Max said: “It’s great to get started and become part of the team. The role allows me to work across the port’s large estate while meeting lots of people along the way.

“I look forward to developing my skills and career at the port.”

To help it cope with its growing portfolio, the property department has taken on two estate cleaners, Andrew Barr and Kevin Smith.

Kevin said: “I have really enjoyed my first week at the port, getting to grips with the role. Everyone has been so friendly, helping me find my way around, and Andrew and I have settled into the role already.”

Andrew added: “I am thrilled to have started in my role as estate cleaner for the port. It’s such a large estate to cover, which makes my job varied each day, which I enjoy.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to become part of this team and look forward to a long and rewarding career at the port.”

