Shoreham company is double winner at business award ceremony

A Shoreham company is celebrating its ‘remarkable achievement’ after winning two business awards.

Gemini Print, which has its headquarters in Dolphin Way, Shoreham, received the Award for Customer Delight 2019, sponsored by Kreston Reeves, and Manufacturing Business of the Year 2019, sponsored by DMH Stallard, at the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards.

Receiving the Award for Customer Delight 2019

Steve Cropper, managing director, said: “The message from all the Directors is thank you and well done to everybody in our teams for their role in helping with these remarkable achievements.

“I am so proud of my colleagues, our clients, and our suppliers and delighted with this level of recognition of what we achieve together.”

Gemini Print has been trading for more than 40 years and is the largest printing company in the region, with a team of more than 160.

At the award ceremony at the Effingham Park Hotel last month, judges presenting the customer delight award praised the team at Gemini Print for providing a ‘very responsive service’ with ‘excellent levels of feedback’, as well as for continually investing in new equipment to offer high-quality products.

Maxine Cropper, who runs the client service team in Shoreham, said: “Good service isn’t enough anymore, so we aim to achieve service excellence.

“I am bursting with pride that the team’s work is recognised with such an important award – and send thanks to all our clients who were involved with the assessment process.”

Judges in the manufacturing business category said Gemini Print has a ‘strikingly strong team ethos’ and was ‘constantly evolving new products’.

Production Director Matt Cooper said “To have independent judges understand the unique challenges of print manufacturing was a wonderful surprise.

“In addition to demanding constant capital investment to keep ahead of the game, the quality of what we output for clients demands the high skills levels, experience and commitment of everyone in our production teams.”

Gemini Print was also a commended Finalist for the category of Supply Chain Excellence 2019, sponsored by University of Brighton.

Find out more about the company by visiting www.gemini-print.co.uk

