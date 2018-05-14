Royal wedding fever arrives in Upper Beeding

Beeding Newsagency has got itself into the royal wedding spirit with a window display dedicated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ahead of Saturday’s wedding, Sue Plautz – the owner of Beeding Newsagency in Upper Beeding high street – has filled the shop’s front window with Union Jacks, cardboard cut-outs of the happy couple and decorative bunting.

The royal wedding window display at Beeding Newsagency

A soft toy gorilla called Boris – which has appeared in a number of the shop’s window displays over the years – also features in the display wrapped in a Union Jack flag.

Sue said: “I have been doing these topical window displays for the past four years.

“I usually take something that is happening at the time, like Halloween, Christmas or Easter, and display bits in the window.

“The reaction to this one has been really positive and loads of people have been stopping to take pictures as they walk past.”

Sue, who will be at work during the wedding, has been surprised by the apparent lack of interest shown towards it in the area.

She added: “I really struggled to find stuff for the display because nobody seems to be that interested.

“I will catch up with the wedding after I’ve been at work by inviting a few friends round. It’s just a great opportunity to have a glass of Prosecco with your friends.

“I think the interest is a bit down at the minute but will probably return when it comes to it.

“I think people are just a bit lethargic at the minute so hopefully the display can produce a few smiles.”

How are you preparing to celebrate this weekend’s royal wedding? Let us know by emailing stephen.wynn-davies@jpress.co.uk