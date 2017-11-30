Rowan flagship celebration at Shoreham Knitting and Needlecraft

To celebrate 45 years of business in Shoreham and Rowan flagship status, will be hosting an autumn/winter showcase.

The showcase is on Friday, December 8, from 5pm to 7.30pm and Saturday, December 9, from 10am to midday and 1.30pm to 4pm.

The shop, in East Street, Shoreham, will be welcoming a special guest on Saturday - designer Martin Storey, who will be on hand to answer questions and sign his books, including his new AW17 titles, Journeyman, Easy Cable Knits and Learn to Knit Cables.

When spending £30 or more on Rowan, customers will be in with a chance to receive a free Rowan goody bag, whilst stocks last.