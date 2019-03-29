Popworld bar set to bring party vibe to Brighton

A late-night bar is set to open a branch in Brighton, in a place of another popular pub chain.

Popworld, which has branches all over the UK including Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Cardiff, promises a ‘party atmosphere’ and ‘the best top tunes in place.’

Popworld, London

Is set to open in West Street on April 12 on the site of Yates Wine Lodge which is now closed and undergoing a refurbishment.

Both pub chains are run by the Stonegate Group, which operates more than 690 pubs and bars across the UK

A spokesperson for the group said: “The party people of Brighton are in for a treat this spring as Popworld comes to the city- due to open April (2019). Formerly Yates, the new Popworld on West Street promises to champion all our guilty pleasures following an extensive refurbishment.

“Famous for its party classics, championing nineties cheese and noughties pop, Popworld customers will be able to enjoy a wide range of delicious deals on drinks.”

And the Popworld website states: “Popworld is the place to be, wherever your night might end up. We have gained legendary status across the UK because we cannot be beaten on our party atmosphere! We are a late night bar with simple, but important, values, that guarantee an unforgettable night. We believe in promoting as much fun, laughter as possible alongside dishing out the best pop tunes in town.

“We are a nationwide pop music bar that provides all your favourite cocktails, a huge selection of beers, an infamous arrangement of high energy shots - all from the absolute classics to something new we’re sure you’ll love to maximise your night-out. And our drink deals will be sure to be kind to your bank.”