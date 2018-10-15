Petition launched to save Brooklands Park go-karts

A petition to save the go-karts at Brooklands Park has gained almost 1,500 signatures in less than 24 hours.

The newly released £2 million masterplan for the site proposes replacing the go-kart track with a new car park as part of renovations to create a science adventure park.

The proposed masterplan for Brooklands Park SUS-181110-165138001

Now the owners of Brooklands Go Karts, Marc and Moona Flinders, have started a petition imploring councillor Edward Crouch to amend the plans.

The petition says: “Brooklands Go Karts has been a popular venue serving the local community since the 1960s, providing families and a whole range of community groups with affordable leisure and exceptional customer service.

“We believe the recent public consultation on which the plans were based failed to consult or consider the views of all those who have used and continue to access the services that Brooklands Go Karts offer.

“Brooklands Go Karts are fully supportive of the intention to improve the park with innovative and fresh ideas but feel that excluding the go-kart track would be a real loss to the community.

“For the past three years Brooklands Go Karts have been committed to flying the flag for the park attracting visitors from all around the country, despite the ‘temporary’ closure of the golf course due to construction of the wind farm by Rampion Offshore.

“They have invested in building work, a new fleet of karts and have remained dedicated to serving the local community come rain or shine.”

The masterplan for Brooklands Park was developed following a public consultation period, during which Worthing Borough Council said it received input from around 800 residents.

Work on the project will continue in what the council has called an ‘ongoing engagement process’.

A spokesman for the council said: “We have produced a masterplan for the transformation of the whole of Brooklands Park. We want to turn it into an exciting destination park for all of the family and, having listened to the views of hundreds of people during a consultation, believe we have come up with a fantastic plan to make this green space better than it’s ever been before.

“The initial response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“As part of the proposal we have suggested that the lease for the go-kart track is not renewed. It has been done to ensure that we can provide a range of brand new indoor leisure opportunities which are in keeping with our overall theme and can be enjoyed in all weathers by as many people as possible.

“We have already had conversations with the go-kart operator about finding an alternative premises elsewhere in the town and remain committed to working with him moving forward.”

Edward Crouch has also been approached for comment.

