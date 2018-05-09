Pampering prize turns into a day of free haircuts for all

A little random act of kindness has turned into a big party for people who deserve a bit of pampering.

The Shoreham Hair Lounge ran a competition offering a free haircut worth £40 and people were asked to like the Facebook page, then post a comment nominating someone with a reason why.

Owners Lucy Somerville and Shelly Freeman said they were ‘blown away’ by the nominations and felt they could not pick just one winner.

Fantastic mums, friends who offer support, people dealing with ill health, those who have suffered the loss of loved ones and others battling daily life with little time for themselves were all put forward.

Shelly said: “Having seen everything, we didn’t know how to say one was more deserving than another. That is what Lucy and I are like, we said we’d have to do them all.

“We didn’t expect it to go like this but it has and we are really pleased. We are really looking forward to doing it.

“The response we have had from the local community has been amazing. Suter’s will give everyone a bottle of Prosecco and my husband, who owned The Beach House down the road, is doing some nibbles.”

Lucy and Shelly met at TONI&GUY Brighton, where they started their careers as assistants. Lucy worked her way up to be a top stylist and Michelle trained as a senior colour technician.

They decided to go into business together and opened their first salon in Hove. Their second salon, in East Street, Shoreham, has been open for 11 years but this is the first time they have run a competition like this.

Shelly said: “We were going to give out one cut and blow dry but after the amazing responses we had, we spoke to the team and decided we would offer it to them all. So far, five members of the team will be doing five haircuts.

“We felt doing just one person didn’t really seem enough. We are just going to make it a fun afternoon. I am really excited about it.

“People have suggested doing it for charity but we wanted to do it for the community because there are a lot of sad stories in people’s lives.

“Reading those entries made us realise that what the world needs right now is a little bit of kindness, a little bit of sparkle and doing a good thing in recognition of someone having a little bit of a tough time.”

Melodie Pope, a friend and former member of staff, runs the Facebook page and has emailed everyone to offer a haircut on Sunday, May 27.