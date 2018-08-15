New sandwich bar welcomed to Shoreham High Street

A new sandwich takeaway bar has officially opened its doors in Shoreham High Street.

Auntie Sarah’s is run by experienced chef Sarah Brierley, who has previously worked at various Shoreham eateries including Suter’s Yard and the Tom Foolery.

She said: “I’ve worked around the area quite a bit, but I fancied stepping out on my own.”

The bar opened last Monday but an official opening was held on Saturday with free cake.

The name Auntie Sarah’s was suggested by Sarah’s niece, Bethany Joy Davies, pictured here along with her mother Rebecca Davies, who Sarah said had helped her get the business of the ground.

Sarah said the response from the community so far had been ‘fantastic’ and said: “I love Shoreham, I’ve lived here for 26 years. It’s a great town and a lovely community.”

