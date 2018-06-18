Importance of eye tests highlighted

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton is encouraging people to have regular eye tests after officially opening a new optician.

He cut the ribbon for Vision Express at Tesco Extra in the Holmbush Centre during National Glaucoma Awareness Week, helping to encourage people to prioritise sight.

He said: “Eye health is a growing issue and I would encourage everyone to have regular eye tests and take their vision seriously.

“I am proud to support this event and raise awareness amongst my constituents, especially those who drive, with research revealing there are almost 3,000 road casualties a year caused by poor driver sight.”

Research suggests more than 2,300 residents in the Adur district are living with suspected glaucoma. One of the biggest causes of preventable sight loss worldwide, glaucoma is a group of eye conditions in which the main nerve to the eye is damaged.

The Shoreham store is one of more than 200 Vision Express at Tesco outlets launching across the UK in 2018.

Vision Express acquired Tesco Opticians at the end of 2017. The re-brand delivers a refreshed logo and striking purple and green colour decor.

Chief executive Jonathan Lawson said: “This is a hugely exciting time for the Vision Express family and we’re delighted to welcome new team members to the company and provide a seamless eye health service to former Tesco optical customers.

“Crucially, we’re pleased to now be able to offer our vision expertise in convenient locations to residents. With more than 2,300 people in the area living with suspected glaucoma, safeguarding our sight through regular eye exams with a trusted optician has never been more important.”