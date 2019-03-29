How you can buy Parma Violet flavoured cider in Sussex

Parma Violet flavoured cider is set to go on sale across Sussex in Greene King pubs.

The brand new flavour from cider brand, Brothers, will be exclusively available at Greene King pubs for the next two months.

Served in a 330ml bottle, the Parma Violet cider is has a delicate flavour of sweet violets with a subtle hint of floral notes, best served over ice.

The new flavour is already generating excitement on social media, with many cider lovers celebrating its arrival.

Calum Cameron, senior drinks category manager at Greene King, said: “The trend for flavoured cider is huge at the moment, which is why we worked with Brothers to create this new cider.

“We’re really excited to launch Brothers Parma Violet Cider exclusively across our pubs.”

Brothers Parma Violet Cider is gluten free and suitable for vegans. To find your nearest Greene King pub, go to: www.greeneking.co.uk.