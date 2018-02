Love was in the air at The Co-op in Steyning for a Valentine’s hamper raffle supporting St Andrew’s Pre-School.

Children and staff from the pre-school, based at the Steyning Centre, popped along to the store last Saturday to show their support.

Jessica Logan, team manager, said: “We managed to raise £325 for them.

“The pre-school is going to update and buy loads of new equipment for the children with the proceeds.”