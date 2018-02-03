Generous donation delights small charity

Shoreham firm Pembroke Financial Services has donated £3,500 to children’s disability charity Whoopsadaisy.

Based in Preston Park, Brighton, Whoopsadaisy provides free conductive education sessions for babies and children with cerebral palsy and other motor conditions.

Children at Whoopsadaisy, a Brighton charity for children with cerebral palsy

Keith Relf, managing director at the High Street firm, said: “It is a pleasure to support this fantastic local charity – it is something we have been looking to do for a long time.

“We have a regular collection for the charity and promote the legendary Whoopsadaisy Bears made by the charity’s trustee Helen Palmer.

“We are delighted that we are able to make this further donation to support Whoopsadaisy in 2018.”

Mr Relf and director Keith Bonner presented the cheque to Whoopsadaisy conductor Zsofia Varga and community fundraiser Caroline Mantle.

Trustee Helen Palmer said: “We are delighted with this generous donation from the directors and staff at Pembroke Financial Services.

“As a small local charity, we rely entirely on donations like this each and every year. We simply couldn’t help disabled children without the support of our local business community.”

