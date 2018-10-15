Former Luxor cinema conversion ‘an important part’ of Lancing’s regeneration

Work is underway to convert a former cinema into 12 luxury apartments while preserving the Luxor’s iconic facade in a transformation which will ‘breathe life back into’ Lancing, developers have said.

The Machin Group, homebuilders based in Shoreham, have started work to create studios, one bedroom and three bedroom apartments at the building in Station Parade, South Street, which originally opened as a cinema in the early 1940s.

A spokesman said Machin had worked closely with Adur District Council and local campaigners to ensure the building kept its historic frontage, entrance and Luxor signage.

While the exterior will receive a much-needed facelift, the interior will be completely transformed, with the rear tower enlarged and a second-floor roof extension added, the spokesman said.

This will create space for the apartments but leave the building’s appearance from the street unchanged, added the spokesman.

Plans to convert the Luxor were approved by the planning committee in October 2017.

Work will be completed by around December 2018, though apartments will be on sale from mid October.

Machin Group has raised almost £2m via its subsidiary property investment management company, Machin Investments Ltd, by recruiting local investors and banks to back the project and ensure the site remains a landmark.

Will Machin, managing director of the Machin Group, said he was excited to see work underway.

“We’ve been determined to keep this project local, using local contractors and services as well as making significant contributions towards the Lancing’s affordable housing and infrastructure,” he said.

“So, we’re confident the end results will benefit everyone – particularly the community itself.

“It’s fantastic to see new life being breathed back into the town and the Luxor forms an important part of that local regeneration.

“Lancing is certainly on the up and has a lot going for it – direct trains to Brighton and London Victoria, great amenities including bars and restaurants and a coastal lifestyle.

“The support of Adur Council’s Planning Committee has been vital and we are pleased to repay their faith in Machin Group as project developers.”

The construction site suffered three break-ins in August, with more than £4,000 worth of tools taken during the third incident.

While no affordable housing will be provided on site, a contribution for off-site provision was announced as £32,952.18 at the planning meeting last year.

