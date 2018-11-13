Find out which Littlehampton car parks will become free over Christmas

Festive shoppers will be given a boost after a number of council-run car parks have been made free over the Christmas period.

The St Martins car park in High Street, Littlehampton, and the Manor House car park in Church Street, Littlehampton, will be free on Saturday, December 1 for Small Business Saturday, a national event

aimed at encouraging people to shop locally.

The Manor House car park will also be free on Saturday, December 8, 15, and 22 to get shoppers using the High Street.

Arun District Council owns the car parks.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “Our town centre shops and businesses have a great deal to offer and we’re delighted to be supporting our business community

in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton again this year by offering free parking, including on Small Business Saturday.

“We hope that more people than ever make the most of the free parking scheme and support our local shops during what is such an important time of year for them.”

The free parking does not include any privately run car parks. Disabled bays will also remain strictly for the use of blue badge holders only, the council said.

Fitzleet, Lyon Street and Hothamton car parks in Bognor Regis will be running a similar scheme.