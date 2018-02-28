Electrical retailer with four Sussex stores is under threat

Jobs could be at risk as an electronics retailer which has four shops in Sussex has entered administration.

Administrators PwC announced today (February 28) that it had taken on Maplin, which has stores in Brighton, Worthing, Crawley and Eastbourne.

This comes as Toys R Us was placed into administration earlier today, with its Hove store under threat of closure. Maplin Electronics Limited employs 2,335 people and has 217 stores across the UK and Ireland.

PwC said a ‘softening of consumer demand’ was a factor in the decline of the business, and attempts to sell the company had not been successful.

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator and PwC partner, said: “The challenging conditions in the UK retail sector are well documented. Like many other retailers, Maplin has been hit hard by a slowdown in consumer spending and more expensive imports as the pound has weakened.

“Our initial focus as administrators will be to engage with parties who may be interested in acquiring all or part of the company. We will continue to trade the business as normal whilst a buyer is sought.

“Staff have been paid their February wages and will continue to be paid for future work while the company is in administration.”

The Sussex stores are: London Road, Brighton; Chapel Road, Worthing; Marshall Road, Eastbourne; and Queens Square, Crawley.