The owners of Teville Gate near Worthing Railway Station have submitted plans for the site – including flats, a hotel, a gym, a supermarket, shops and restaurants.

But does Worthing really need another gym in the town? Here we round up all the gyms we could find that currently exist in the town.... You can read more about the Teville Gate plan here

1. Diamond Health and Fitness in Broadwater Road This women's only gym is located above Anglian Windows in Broadwater. The gym is pictured here after winning Worthing Herald Gym of the Year

2. Anytime Fitness, Newland Road This 24/7 gym is pretty much opposite the Teville Gate site

3. The Gym Worthing, Lyons Farm This 24/7 gym opened in the old Brantano shop in Lyons Farm in December. This streetview is taken before it opened but it gives you an idea of the location!

4. Nuffield Health and Wellbeing Centre, Broadwater Road/Carnegie Road Based at the Broadwater campus of MET College aka Northbrook College, this has a gym, weights zone and studio

