Child therapists based in Sompting ‘elated’ to win national award

Two therapists based in Sompting have said they are ‘elated’ after winning a national business award in recognition of the impact of their work with young children.

Emma Connor and Suzanne Ryan, the directors of Your Space Therapies based at Sompting Village Primary School in White Styles Road, Sompting, came top in the social impact category in the National Business Woman of the Year 2018 awards.

The pair were presented with their award at a ceremony at Wembley Stadium on Friday, December 7.

Emma and Suzanne said: “We were so elated to win and have our hard work acknowledged.

“It fuels us to provide more accessible and affordable therapy service to reach the vulnerable children in our communities and help school staff to help them.

“We accepted the award on behalf of all the amazing children and young people we have had the privilege of supporting at Your Space Therapies.”

Your Space Therapies, which was formerly part of West Sussex County Council’s service but is now run as a standalone organisation, is a social enterprise working with more than 90 schools in Sussex.

Its team of 42 child and adolescent therapists provide counselling and play therapy services for children aged three to 18.

Your Space Therapies takes a holistic approach towards helping young people and works closely with their family members and teachers.

Suzanne said: “The children and the families and the schools, they are what makes it an amazing job.”

