Cars queueing to get into Worthing town centre car park

Cars were queueing to get into a Worthing town centre car park for around half an hour this morning.

Drivers were sat at the entrance to the High Street multi-storey car park in Worthing, with the barriers not rising to allow vehicles inside.

Just before 8am, the queues were spilling over into High Street itself, with some queueing drivers turning around and driving away rather than waiting.

Vehicles have now been seen entering the car park.

The car park is owned by Worthing Borough Council. A council spokesman said the delay was caused by early morning frost making it difficult to register vehicles’ registration plates.