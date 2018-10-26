Brooklands Go Karts owners have their say on decision to close attraction

The owners of Brooklands Go Karts have vowed to fight on as plans to turn the family attraction into a car park move forward.

Earlier this month, Worthing Borough Council released its masterplan to turn Brooklands Park into a science adventure park, which did not include the go-karts.

Go-kart owners Marc and Moona Flinders started a petition to save their business, which has attracted more than 2,500 signatures.

Mr Flinders said he has worked at the track since 2001, before buying the business outright.

“I have put my blood sweat and tears into the business my whole adult life and have been really proud of the customer feedback we get year in and year out,” he said.

“It may be a small local business but as the petition shows, we are loved by many, with positive and fond memories.

“After 16 years of paying rent and sticking through the hard times as the rest of the park slowly declined, to be told we are not wanted as part of a new concept designed for the community is thoroughly disappointing.

“I totally agree that the park needs a new lease of life, but I think we have been completely overlooked as a valuable asset to the community.”

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman said talks were ongoing with the Flinders to find an alternative location for the business in the town, but the couple has rebuffed that claim.

“We have not even begun any conversations about alternative sites and we are not confident that an alternative site will be found,” said the Flinders.

“Secondly, moving would have a huge impact in terms of logistics, finances, advertising and our name is Brooklands.

“The go-karts are a fantastic attraction which would be sorely missed – over 2,500 people can back us up on that. We are all for progress and moving forward but we occupy such a small footprint and there is a huge space for an outdoor facility on their concept map.

“There is no reason the go-karts can’t fit into a science theme. We are technology based and have been working on liaising with local schools to provide experiences linked to science in the national curriculum.

“We don’t think the council are aware of what we offer all-year round. We are affordable, personal and cater to all generations. We have kids as young as six and adults of pension age.

“In addition to parties and arrive drive karting we have wider links within the community. We are part of the Compass scheme who offer discounts for people with special needs, we link up with language schools, local schools and colleges, cubs, scouts, youth groups, sports clubs, carers.

“We train young drivers and riders who are interested in breaking into the motorsport world. We have had many kids come through and train up to ride who have gone on to successful racing careers.”

