Arundel Brewery has two of the UK’s best beers in ‘landmark’ result

An Arundel craft brewery is putting Arun on the map with its nationally recognised beers.

Arundel Brewery, based in Ford Airfield Industrial Estate in Arundel, has had two of its beers ranked in the top 25 in the UK since 2010, based on ratings from mobile rating app Untappd.

Its Maple, Chocolate and Coffee Stout and Clockwork NEIPA have been ranked 6th and 18th respectively.

Arundel Brewery owner Stuart Walker said the prestigious ranking allowed his small brewery to compete with the larger breweries, particularly in the build-up to the opening of The Brewhouse Project next year.

Read more about the upcoming new brewing experience coming to Arundel here: Peek behind the scenes at an innovative new drinking experience in Arundel



“It’s perfect timing for us, coming up to Brewhouse,” he said.

“We want local people to come to the site but we also hope it will become a destination for people outside of the area.

“This sort of ranking helps because people know they can get two of the top ranking beers at the site.

“Particularly over the last two to three years we have been trying to create ‘wow’ beers and this ranking is the culmination of that work.”

The Untappd app allows drinkers to rate beers on the go, arguably giving a more representative ranking system than corporately sponsored rating systems or ‘expert’ opinions.

The owners of the app pulled together all of the ratings since the app launched in 2010.

Arundel Brewery’s Maple, Chocolate and Coffee stout received a remarkable 99.18 per cent average rating from 122 different sources.

Stuart said it was gratifying to have the brewery’s work recognised by ‘normal’ people.

“Rather than an expert saying ‘this is a good beer’, this is from normal people,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a landmark for us. Most of the breweries are bigger than us and one of the main challenges is how do we compete with the bigger breweries?

“As I said, one of the ways is to create the ‘wow’ beers.”

Arundel Brewery has been working with neighbours Edgcumbes Coffee Roasters to develop The Brewhouse Project – a tap room and café where drinkers can see the beer being brewed and the coffee roasted.

Their partnership is one of the elements that gives Arundel Brewery beer its ‘wow’ factor. Coffee from Edgcumbes is added to the Maple, Chocolate and Coffee Stout brew as soon as it is roasted, which Stuart said gives unrivalled freshness.

Refurbishment of The Brewhouse Project, on the site of the old Crossbush Farm Store off Lyminster Road, is set to begin in November, with a grand opening planned for around February.

