Arts competition helps vets celebrate 20th year in Shoreham

Children and young people have been digging out their sketchbooks over Christmas to take part in a vets’ art competition.

Coastway Vets is celebrating its 20th year of caring for Shoreham pets with a year of open days and special events.

The children’s art and photography competition will generate a host of winning entries, which will be used to decorate the surgery’s reception and treatment rooms at 120 High Street.

Kim Moore, from Coastway Vets, said: “The subject for the art entries is family pets and entries can be made in any medium – paint, pastels, pencils, including photography but please make sure that photos are high resolution files suitable for printing.”

There are three age categories – up to five years, six to 11 years and 11 to 18 years. The closing date for entries is 9am on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Entries should be posted to or dropped off at Coastway Vets, or emailed to shoreham@coastwayvets.co.uk.

Make sure you put the name and contact details together with the entry.

The winning entries from each category will be announced by a local artist at the surgery at a special client photography event at 2pm on January 20 and will be shared on the website www.coastwayvets.co.uk and on social media.

Coastway Vets has been caring for pets in Brighton and Hove for more than 30 years and it is one of the largest independent vets in the city. There are seven surgeries in the group, including Shoreham Veterinary Clinic.