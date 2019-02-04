Created with Sketch.

Applications for apprentice engineers at Gatwick Airport open today

Applications to become an apprentice engineer at Gatwick Airport open today (Monday, February 4).

The successful applicants will take part in a four-year programme where they earn money while training for a nationally recognised qualification.

Liberty Frankland, Gatwick engineering apprentice, working at the airport

Liberty Frankland, a Gatwick Airport engineering apprentice from Horsham, said: “I decided an apprenticeship was for me as I wanted to continue studying and learning more, but I wanted the experience and context to what I was learning which I felt I couldn’t get from going straight to university.

“The airport is a great place to learn more about engineering and other technical or science based subjects.”

A typical engineering apprenticeship is made up:

1st year: Training full time at East Surrey College in BTEC Electrical Engineering.

2nd year: On-site training at the airport, spending three months at a time in different engineering departments. Continuing with BTEC Electrical Engineering and beginning NVQ Level 3 in Engineering Maintenance.

3rd year: Ongoing training at engineering departments at the airport. Continuing NVQ Level 3 in Engineering Maintenance and one day a week at college to study HNC in Electrical Engineering.

4th year: Ongoing placements within engineering departments at the airport. One day a week at college to complete HNC in Electrical Engineering.

The application process is open until April 26.

More information on how to apply is available on Gatwick’s website