Bus stop destroyed

The Shoreham bus stop damaged in a collision could take two months to replace.

Adur District Council says it will be claiming the money to replace it through insurance.

The undamaged seating is all that remains for now

The stop, near The Crabtree in Buckingham Road, just north of the railway station, serves the Stagecoach No.9 and Compass Travel No.19.

A council spokesman said: “The bus shelter was damaged in a road traffic incident on January 11.

“Shortly after, our teams removed the debris and made the area safe.

“The undamaged seat was retained to help protect an electrical feeder pillar so that it would not be a hazard to pedestrians.

“We are planning to replace the bus shelter using the vehicle’s insurance. This should take between ten and 12 weeks.”