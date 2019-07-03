Bus 'hits the back' of another in Portslade

Brighton and Hove Buses confirmed two of its buses were involved in a collision in Portslade this morning (July 3).

No-one was injured but the buses have been returned to the depot to be repaired.

A Brighton and Hove Buses spokesperson said: "At 11.05am this morning, a B&H bus on route 46 stopped at the Portslade Train Station crossing. Unfortunately, a route 6 bus hit the back of the 46 bus.

"Drivers on both buses checked to see if anybody was injured and they were not. Passengers were transferred to Portslade Station to catch alternative buses.

"The buses sustained minor damage and immediately returned to the depot to be checked and any damage repaired."