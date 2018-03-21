Burst pipe which flooded busy road is repaired

A burst pipe which flooded a busy road near the Body Shop roundabout in Littlehampton has been repaired.

The pipe burst in the early hours of Monday in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, near the A259, with gallons of water spilling into the road outside the Shell petrol station.

Oliver Bulezuik, 18, from Rustington was driving with his friend Harry in his van at around 3am when he saw the road 'explode' and spew water.

He also filmed a video, posted in this story, which he uploaded to his YouTube account, Oliver Kuiz.

He said: "I was extremely shocked; it isn't something you see every day. I had driven down that road not 10 minutes previously and there wasn't anything there."

From far away, he believed it was ice due to the cold weather, and then diesel because it was next to the garage before realising it was water when his friend Harry put his hand in it to find out.

He said he feared for the safety of other drivers, and tried to flag a car down: "I was more worried for other vehicles. I live in Littlehampton and I would rather other people were safe."

He then called police, who closed off the road an hour later.

The road has been closed since - but a spokesman for Southern Water said: “We are pleased to say our repair on the burst pipe in Worthing Road, Littlehampton was completed in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday 20 March). The road surface has been extensively damaged and will take a while to reinstate. We expect traffic management to remain in place for the rest of the week.

“The eastbound lane is closed, but the westbound lane remains open. We will work hard to reinstate the surface as quickly as possible and fully open the road as soon as it’s safe enough to do so.

“We’d like to thank road users for their patience and understanding.”